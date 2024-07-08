YPB Group Confirms A$3M Capital Boost

YPB Group Ltd. (AU:YPB) has released an update.

YPB Group Limited, a company specializing in authentication and consumer engagement solutions, has successfully secured an additional A$1.5 million from a sophisticated investor, bringing the total funds raised to A$3 million. This second private placement will issue 750 million new shares, with the funds aimed at further technical development, general working capital, and marketing initiatives. The new shares, to be issued at A$0.002 each, will be on par with existing shares and are expected to be issued shortly after payment is received by July 19th, 2024.

