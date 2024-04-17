YouneeqAI Appoints New CFO David Edmunds with Incentives

An update from YouneeqAI Technical Services (YQAI) is now available.

The Company has struck a deal with its new Chief Financial Officer, David Edmunds, involving a one-year General Service Agreement starting April 15, 2024. In his role, Edmunds will earn a monthly fee of $2,000, with the potential for stock options, pending Board review. Bringing over 25 years of diverse experience and a strong educational background, his compensation and performance will be evaluated by the Board in October 2024 and every year following, with additional reviews upon the Company’s public listing.

