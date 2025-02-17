YouGov PLC Shareholding Update: Increased Stake by Octopus Investments

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Yougov plc ( (GB:YOU) ) has provided an update.

YouGov PLC has announced a change in its shareholder structure, with Octopus Investments Limited acquiring more voting rights, increasing from 5.98% to 6.06%. This change signifies a slight shift in control dynamics within the company, potentially impacting its strategic decisions and signaling confidence from investors in YouGov’s market position.

More about Yougov plc

YouGov PLC is a UK-based company operating within the market research industry. It provides data analytics services, primarily focusing on delivering insights into consumer behavior and preferences through innovative technologies.

YTD Price Performance: -10.36%

Average Trading Volume: 671,816

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £434.6M

See more insights into YOU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.