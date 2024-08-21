YouGov Expands with Strategic Acquisition and New Shares

Yougov plc (GB:YOU) has released an update.

YouGov plc, the global research and data analytics group, has successfully acquired Yabble, a company specializing in generative AI for audience insights, with part of the payment directed towards subscribing for new YouGov ordinary shares. The company has announced the admission of 151,579 new ordinary shares to the London Stock Exchange, expected to be effective on 27 August 2024, bringing the total issued share capital to 117,825,791 shares. This strategic move bolsters YouGov’s already robust platform, known as ‘Living Data’, which powers their consumer insight products serving brands and agencies worldwide.

