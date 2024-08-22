Youdao’s Revenue Rises Amidst AI Growth

Youdao (DAO) has released an update.

Youdao, Inc., a leading intelligent learning company in China, reported a 9.5% increase in total net revenues reaching RMB1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2024, despite a decrease in revenues from learning services and smart devices. The company’s online marketing services soared with a 68.4% increase, attributing to advancements in AI technology. Furthermore, Youdao anticipates achieving full-year positive operating income soon, backed by its strategic focus on digital content, online marketing services, and AI-driven subscription services.

