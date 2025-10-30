York Water’s Michael Gang Retires from Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The York Water Company ( (YORW) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Michael W. Gang retired from the Board of Directors of The York Water Company, adhering to the company’s retirement policy. Mr. Gang, who had been a director since January 1996, was a member of the Executive Committee at the time of his retirement and will now hold the title of Director Emeritus.

The York Water Company’s stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and operational efficiency. However, technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish trend, and valuation metrics indicate moderate pricing with limited upside. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about The York Water Company

Average Trading Volume: 107,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $445.6M

