Yoma Strategic Refutes Allegations, Upholds Integrity

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. has refuted allegations of financial misconduct reported by The Irrawaddy, emphasizing their commitment to legal compliance and transparent operations. The company denied claims that its StarCity project was funded by illicit proceeds, stating the development is self-sustaining and not under investigation. Yoma is consulting legal advisors to defend its interests and maintain its reputation amidst these unfounded accusations.

