Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp. Announces Treasury Share Acquisition

Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp. ( (JP:5911) ) has shared an announcement.

Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp. announced the acquisition of 22,100 treasury shares, amounting to a cost of 59,139,098 yen, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of a larger resolution to acquire up to 1,100,000 shares, reflecting the company’s strategic move to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp.

Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp. operates in the construction and engineering industry, focusing on infrastructure development and bridge construction projects. The company is known for its expertise in designing and building large-scale structures, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 107,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen105.6B

