Yojee Limited Announces Key Agenda for Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Yojee Ltd. ( (AU:YOJ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yojee Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on November 28, 2025, in West Perth, WA. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the consideration of the company’s financial statements and reports for the year ending June 30, 2025, the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director Mark Connell, and the ratification of a prior share issue. These resolutions are significant for stakeholders as they involve critical decisions on company governance and financial strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:YOJ) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 334,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$142.4M

