Yojee Limited Announces Annual General Meeting with a Focus on Digital Communication

Yojee Ltd. ( (AU:YOJ) ) has provided an announcement.

Yojee Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth. The company is encouraging shareholders to access meeting materials electronically to promote faster communication and reduce environmental impact, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and efficient stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:YOJ) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yojee Ltd. stock, see the AU:YOJ Stock Forecast page.

More about Yojee Ltd.

Yojee Limited operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, providing digital solutions to enhance logistics operations. The company focuses on offering technology-driven services to optimize supply chain management and improve efficiency for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 334,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$142.4M

