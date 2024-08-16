Yoho Group Corrects AGM Shareholder Register Dates

Yoho Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2347) has released an update.

Yoho Group Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to rectify an inconsistency regarding the closure dates for the register of members, crucial for shareholders wishing to attend and vote at the upcoming AGM. The corrected closure period is now set from 27 to 30 August 2024, and share transfers must be lodged by 4:30 p.m. on 26 August to ensure eligibility. All other information in the company’s previous documents remains unchanged.

For further insights into HK:2347 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.