YKGI Limited Expands with Exclusive Macau Franchise

YKGI Limited (SG:YK9) has released an update.

YKGI Limited’s subsidiary, Yew Kee Group International (Macau) Limited, has secured an eight-year master franchise agreement to exclusively operate the ‘CHICHA San Chen’ brand in Macau, effective from 26 April 2024. This strategic move allows the company to expand its presence in the food and beverage industry without any direct or indirect interests from the directors or major shareholders beyond their usual shareholdings.

