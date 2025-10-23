Yidu Tech Inc. Engages in Total Return Swap to Hedge Share Price Exposure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yidu Tech, Inc. ( (HK:2158) ) has issued an update.

Yidu Tech Inc. has announced that a subsidiary has entered into a Total Return Swap (TRS) transaction with a counterparty, with a maximum equity notional amount of approximately HK$54,404,700. The TRS transaction, which is set for a term of approximately three years, is designed to hedge the company’s exposure to future share price appreciation, particularly in relation to its Post-IPO Share Award Scheme. The board believes the transaction terms are fair and reasonable, serving the interests of the company and its shareholders. The transaction is not subject to reporting or approval requirements under the Listing Rules, as it does not meet the applicable percentage ratios.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2158) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yidu Tech, Inc. stock, see the HK:2158 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yidu Tech, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 15,087,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.26B

