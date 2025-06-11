YGM Trading Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Discuss Financials and Dividends

Confident Investing Starts Here:

YGM Trading Limited ( (HK:0375) ) has shared an announcement.

YGM Trading Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 25, 2025, to discuss several key matters including the approval of the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the consideration of a final dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will determine the company’s financial disclosures and potential shareholder returns.

More about YGM Trading Limited

YGM Trading Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the trading industry. The company focuses on providing a range of products and services, although specific market focus details are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 30,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$146M

