Yeti Holdings Board Member Resigns for New Role

Yeti Holdings ( (YETI) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 26, 2025, Robert A. Katz announced his resignation from YETI Holdings’ Board of Directors, effective June 27, 2025, to concentrate on his role as CEO at Vail Resorts. His departure is amicable, with no disputes or disagreements with YETI’s management or board, and the company expressed gratitude for his contributions.

More about Yeti Holdings

YETI Holdings, Inc. operates in the consumer products industry, primarily focusing on designing and distributing outdoor lifestyle products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,461,163

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.53B

