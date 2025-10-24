YesAsia Holdings Reports 49% Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

YesAsia Holdings Limited ( (HK:2209) ) has issued an update.

YesAsia Holdings Limited reported a significant 49% year-on-year increase in order amounts for beauty and fashion & lifestyle products in the third quarter of 2025. This growth was driven by a 30.3% rise in B2C sales through YesStyle platforms and a remarkable 108.1% increase in B2B sales via ABW Online and Offline channels. The announcement highlights the company’s strong market performance and its successful expansion in both online and offline sales channels, underscoring its competitive positioning in the e-commerce sector.

More about YesAsia Holdings Limited

YesAsia Holdings Limited operates in the e-commerce industry, focusing on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle products. The company offers its products through its YesStyle platforms and AsianBeautyWholesale channels, catering to both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) markets.

