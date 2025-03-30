YesAsia Holdings Limited Releases 2024 Annual Results

The latest announcement is out from YesAsia Holdings Limited ( (HK:2209) ).

YesAsia Holdings Limited has announced its audited consolidated results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The annual report, which complies with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, will be available to shareholders and published online by April 30, 2024. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder relations positively.

YesAsia Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in the e-commerce industry. It focuses on providing a wide range of Asian entertainment products, including music, movies, and merchandise, catering to a global market.

