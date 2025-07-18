Yellow Hat Ltd. Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares Under Remuneration Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yellow Hat ( (JP:9882) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yellow Hat Ltd. announced the disposal of 30,800 treasury shares under its restricted share-based remuneration plan, aimed at aligning directors’ interests with shareholders by sharing stock price risks and benefits. This move is expected to motivate directors to enhance corporate value and stock price, with a 30-year transfer restriction period to ensure long-term commitment.

More about Yellow Hat

Yellow Hat Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on providing automotive parts and services. The company is known for its comprehensive range of products and services aimed at enhancing vehicle performance and maintenance.

Average Trading Volume: 206,177

Current Market Cap: Yen132.7B

For a thorough assessment of 9882 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue