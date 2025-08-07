Yellow Hat Completes Treasury Share Disposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yellow Hat ( (JP:9882) ) has issued an announcement.

Yellow Hat Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 30,800 treasury shares under its restricted share-based remuneration plan, as resolved by the Board of Directors on July 18, 2025. This disposal, priced at 1,558 yen per share, totals 47,986,400 yen and is allocated to six company directors, excluding outside directors, marking a strategic move in the company’s financial management.

