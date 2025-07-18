Yellow Cake plc Announces Change in Major Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yellow Cake plc ( (GB:YCA) ) has provided an update.

Yellow Cake plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with Van Eck Associates Corporation increasing its voting rights from 5.59% to 6.12%. This adjustment in holdings reflects a strategic move by Van Eck, potentially impacting Yellow Cake’s market positioning and signaling confidence in the company’s operations and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:YCA) stock is a Buy with a £722.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yellow Cake plc stock, see the GB:YCA Stock Forecast page.

More about Yellow Cake plc

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium industry, focusing on the acquisition and holding of uranium oxide, commonly known as U3O8. The company is involved in the purchase and storage of this nuclear fuel, catering primarily to the energy sector, particularly nuclear power generation.

Average Trading Volume: 857,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.08B

For a thorough assessment of YCA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue