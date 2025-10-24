Yee Hop Holdings Grants 5.5 Million Share Options to Executives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1662) ).

Yee Hop Holdings Limited has announced the granting of 5,500,000 share options under its Share Option Scheme to two eligible participants, including the company’s CEO and a director of a subsidiary. The options are set at an exercise price of HK$3.40 per share and will vest on October 26, 2026, with a validity period of five years. This move is part of the company’s strategic initiatives to align the interests of its executives with those of its shareholders, potentially impacting its market positioning by enhancing executive retention and motivation.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1662) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1662 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 4,468,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.73B

