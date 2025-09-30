Yatharth Hospital’s 18th AGM Resolutions Approved

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited ( (IN:YATHARTH) ) has issued an update.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited successfully concluded its 18th Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2025, with all proposed resolutions approved by the requisite majority. The meeting was conducted via video conferencing, and the results, along with the Scrutinizer’s Report, have been disclosed in compliance with SEBI regulations. This development underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and effective governance, potentially strengthening its position in the healthcare industry.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing hospital and trauma care services. The company focuses on delivering medical services and care to patients, positioning itself as a key player in the healthcare sector.

