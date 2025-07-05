Yaskawa Electric Reports Decline in Q1 Earnings

Yaskawa Electric Corporation ( (YASKF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Yaskawa Electric Corporation presented to its investors.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation, a leading player in the automation and robotics industry, specializes in the development and manufacturing of motion control products, robotics, and system engineering solutions, with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Yaskawa Electric Corporation announced a decrease in revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company faced challenges due to geopolitical risks and U.S. tariff policies, impacting its financial performance despite strong demand in certain sectors.

The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at 125,642 million yen, a 5.1% decrease from the previous year. Operating profit also saw a decline of 5.5%, amounting to 10,503 million yen. Profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased significantly by 20.1% and 24.4%, respectively. The company’s financial position showed a slight increase in total assets but a decrease in total equity.

Despite the challenges, Yaskawa’s Robotics segment performed well, with a 4.5% increase in operating profit, driven by global demand for automation. However, other segments such as Motion Control and System Engineering experienced declines in both revenue and profit. The company has revised its full-year financial forecasts downward, citing increased uncertainty in the demand outlook due to external factors.

Looking ahead, Yaskawa Electric Corporation remains focused on navigating the uncertain economic environment while leveraging its strengths in automation and robotics to capture opportunities in key markets. The management is committed to maintaining operational efficiency and exploring strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

