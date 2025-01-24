Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. Advances A Shares Issuance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co ( (HK:2218) ) has provided an update.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. has announced the progress of its issuance of A shares to specific targets through a simplified procedure. The issuance involves 12,755,102 A shares, generating proceeds of RMB300 million, which comply with regulatory limits. The issuance targets include prominent financial entities such as Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan Securities, and the move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing without constituting a related party transaction.

More about Yantai North Andre Juice Co

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company based in China, operating within the juice industry. The company primarily focuses on the production and distribution of fruit juices and related products.

YTD Price Performance: 8.59%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $351M

