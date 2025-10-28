Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Approves Key Governance Amendments at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yantai North Andre Juice Co ( (HK:2218) ) has provided an update.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting. The resolutions included significant amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, Rules of Procedure, and various management systems, reflecting a strategic shift in governance and operational protocols. These changes are expected to enhance the company’s governance structure and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations positively.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the juice industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing juice products and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

