Yankuang Energy Reports Notable Profit Decline in 2024

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited reported a significant decline in both operating income and net profit for the first three quarters of 2024, with a 21.5% and 26.98% drop respectively, compared to the same period last year. Despite the decrease, the company remains committed to providing accurate and complete financial information. Investors should be aware of the different reporting standards when trading shares of the company.

