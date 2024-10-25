Yankuang Energy Group Approves Dividend Amid Strategic Resolutions

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024. Shareholders will receive an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.23 per share for the first half of the year. This development reflects the company’s continued commitment to rewarding its investors.

For further insights into HK:1171 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.