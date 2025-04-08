Yankuang Energy Expands Stake in Xibei Mining with Strategic Acquisition

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1171) ) has provided an announcement.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has announced a major transaction involving the acquisition of a 26% equity interest in Xibei Mining and a capital injection, making Xibei Mining a subsidiary with 51% ownership. This strategic move is expected to consolidate the company’s financial results and strengthen its market position. The transaction is classified as a discloseable and connected transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring independent shareholder approval. Additionally, the company plans to renew and adjust existing continuing connected transaction agreements to align with the new ownership structure, ensuring ongoing compliance and operational synergy.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the energy sector. The company focuses on mining and energy production, and it is a significant player in the market with a controlling interest held by Shandong Energy.

