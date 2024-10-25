Yankuang Energy Declares Interim Dividend with Tax Withholding

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.23 per share for the first half of 2024, payable to shareholders on December 4, 2024. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong Dollars at a rate of HKD 0.251 per share, reflecting the current RMB to HKD exchange rate. The company will apply a withholding tax rate of 10% for non-resident shareholders and 20% for PRC-resident shareholders.

