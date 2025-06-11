Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Updates on Arbitration Appeal

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) ( (SG:BS6) ).

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. has announced that the English High Court has granted the Claimants leave to appeal on a legal question related to ongoing arbitration proceedings. The company is actively working with legal advisers on the appeal and advises shareholders to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s securities, emphasizing the importance of consulting professional advisers if needed.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, operates in the shipbuilding industry, focusing on the construction and repair of ships and related maritime services.

Average Trading Volume: 25,743,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$9.13B

