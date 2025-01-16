Yangzhou Taihe Micro-finance Passes Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1915) ) is now available.

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited held its first extraordinary general meeting of 2025 on January 16, where all proposed resolutions were successfully passed by shareholders via a poll. This meeting, which had a significant shareholder turnout representing 73.498% of the total issued shares, included the approval of amendments to the company’s articles of association, reflecting smooth governance and shareholder alignment on corporate decisions.

More about Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the micro-finance industry. The company focuses on providing micro-financing services, primarily targeting rural areas in China, aiming to support local economic development and financial inclusion.

YTD Price Performance: 8.14%

Average Trading Volume: 475,636

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$276M

For detailed information about 1915 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.