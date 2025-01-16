Yangzhou Taihe Micro-finance Announces Board Structure

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
An announcement from Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1915) ) is now available.
Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited announced the list of its board of directors along with their roles and functions. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, and has established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned as chairpersons and members, indicating a structured governance framework.
More about Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H
Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the micro-finance industry. It focuses on providing financial services to rural areas, aiming to support local economic development through accessible funding solutions.
YTD Price Performance: 8.14%
Average Trading Volume: 475,636
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$276M
Find detailed analytics on 1915 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.