Yangzhou Taihe Micro-finance Announces Board Structure

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1915) ) is now available.

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited announced the list of its board of directors along with their roles and functions. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, and has established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned as chairpersons and members, indicating a structured governance framework.

More about Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the micro-finance industry. It focuses on providing financial services to rural areas, aiming to support local economic development through accessible funding solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 8.14%

Average Trading Volume: 475,636

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$276M

Find detailed analytics on 1915 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.