Yangzhou Guangling Taihe Rural Micro-finance Announces Auditor Change

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1915) ) has provided an update.

The company held its second extraordinary general meeting of 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed. Key resolutions included the dismissal of Ernst & Young as auditors, with the subsequent appointment of Confucius International CPA Limited as the new auditors. This change is intended to be effective immediately and will last until the next annual general meeting, potentially impacting the company’s audit processes and stakeholder trust.

More about Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the micro-finance industry. The company is focused on providing financial services primarily to rural areas, aiming to support local economic development and small-scale entrepreneurs.

YTD Price Performance: 8.14%

Average Trading Volume: 475,636

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$276M

