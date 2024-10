Yangtzekiang Garment Co. Ltd. (HK:0294) has released an update.

Yangtzekiang Garment Co. Ltd. has entered into an agreement to sell a property in Shanghai for approximately HK$17.98 million. Despite anticipating a loss from the sale, the company plans to use the proceeds as general working capital. This transaction underscores the firm’s strategic financial maneuvers amidst fluctuating property values.

