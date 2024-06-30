Yandal Resources Welcomes New CEO

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd has announced the appointment of Chris Oorschot as the new Managing Director and CEO, as part of its planned leadership transition. Former CEO Tim Kennedy will support the transition as a part-time Executive Director throughout 2024. The company aims to ensure continuity in its aggressive gold exploration activities in Western Australia’s Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts.

For further insights into AU:YRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.