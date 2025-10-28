Yandal Resources Advances Gold Exploration with New Discoveries and Strategic Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Yandal Resources Ltd. ( (AU:YRL) ).

Yandal Resources Ltd has confirmed a significant discovery at the Arrakis target area through RC drilling, revealing promising gold intercepts. The company has completed air-core drilling at the New England Granite and secured $13.5 million in funding to accelerate exploration efforts. Additionally, Yandal executed a tenement sale agreement with Horizon Minerals Limited for the Gordons Gold Project, and holds $2.26 million in cash reserves. The company is strategically positioned to enhance its exploration activities and strengthen its market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:YRL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Yandal Resources Ltd.

Yandal Resources Ltd is a company focused on exploring its portfolio of 100% owned gold projects located within the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. The company operates within the mining industry, specifically targeting gold exploration and development.

Average Trading Volume: 675,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$115.7M

