Yancoal Expands Stake in Moolarben Joint Venture

Yancoal Australia ( (AU:YAL) ) has shared an announcement.

Yancoal Australia Ltd, through its subsidiary Moolarben Coal Mines Pty Ltd, has agreed to acquire an additional 3.75% interest in the Moolarben Joint Venture for A$110.5 million. This acquisition will increase Yancoal’s economic interest in the joint venture to 98.75%, enhancing its stake in the coal mining sector. The transaction is funded through cash holdings and future cash flows, with the effective economic interest date set for January 1, 2025, pending necessary government approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:YAL) stock is a Buy with a A$45.00 price target.

Yancoal Australia Ltd is a leading coal mining company primarily engaged in the production and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal. The company operates several mines across Australia and focuses on expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures.

Average Trading Volume: 2,999,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.12B

