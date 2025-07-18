Yancoal Australia Updates on Incentive Plan Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yancoal Australia ( (AU:YAL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yancoal Australia Ltd has announced updates on its incentive plans, including the vesting and settlement of rights under its 2023 Short Term Incentive Plan (STIP) and 2021 and 2022 Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP). The 2023 STIP saw 71,879 rights vesting and settled through cash payments, while 33,064 rights were forfeited due to employee resignations. The 2021 and 2022 LTIP rights have been fully exercised and settled through the transfer of existing shares, leaving no remaining rights on issue. These updates reflect Yancoal’s ongoing efforts to manage its employee incentive programs and could impact employee retention and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:YAL) stock is a Buy with a A$45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yancoal Australia stock, see the AU:YAL Stock Forecast page.

More about Yancoal Australia

Yancoal Australia Ltd is a prominent player in the coal mining industry, focusing on the extraction and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal. The company operates several mines across Australia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Average Trading Volume: 2,999,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.12B

Find detailed analytics on YAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue