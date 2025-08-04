Yancoal Australia Submits July 2025 Monthly Return Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Yancoal Australia ( (AU:YAL) ).

Yancoal Australia Ltd has submitted its monthly return notice for July 2025 to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, detailing movements in securities as part of its compliance with Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules. This submission is part of Yancoal’s ongoing regulatory obligations and reflects its commitment to transparency and adherence to international market standards, potentially impacting its operational credibility and investor confidence.

More about Yancoal Australia

Yancoal Australia Ltd is a leading coal producer in Australia, primarily engaged in the mining and production of thermal and metallurgical coal. The company operates several mines across New South Wales, Queensland, and Western Australia, focusing on supplying coal to both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 4.86%

Average Trading Volume: 3,177,739

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.23B

