Yancoal Australia Schedules Board Meeting for Half-Yearly Results

The latest announcement is out from Yancoal Australia ( (AU:YAL) ).

Yancoal Australia Ltd has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025, to approve its half-yearly results for the period ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend and other business matters, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial and operational strategies.

More about Yancoal Australia

Yancoal Australia Ltd is a company incorporated in Victoria, Australia, with limited liability. It is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. The company operates in the coal industry, focusing on the production and sale of coal products.

