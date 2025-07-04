Yamatane Corporation Completes Treasury Share Disposal with Minimal Impact

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yamatane Corporation ( (JP:9305) ) just unveiled an update.

Yamatane Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration, initially resolved in a Board of Directors meeting on June 3, 2025. Due to partial forfeiture, the number of shares disposed of was reduced from 100,000 to 94,400, affecting 944 employees instead of the originally planned 1,000. The impact of this change on the company’s current financial performance is minimal.

Yamatane Corporation operates in the logistics and transportation industry, primarily focusing on providing comprehensive logistics services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 116,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen51.16B

