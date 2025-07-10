Yamatane Corporation Completes Treasury Share Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yamatane Corporation ( (JP:9305) ) has issued an update.

Yamatane Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 14,600 treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration, a decision made by the Board of Directors on June 20, 2025. This disposal, valued at 33,784,400 yen, involves shares allocated to directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s governance and financial strategies.

