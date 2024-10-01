Yamashin-Filter Corp. Wins Prestigious Caterpillar Award

Yamashin-Filter Corp. (JP:6240) has released an update.

Yamashin-Filter Corp. was honored with the ‘Supplier Excellence Award 2024’ by Caterpillar Inc., the leading construction machinery manufacturer, for outstanding quality and support. The award was presented at a recognition event hosted by Caterpillar on September 19th. Yamashin-Filter Corp. commits to enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing corporate value as a global filter producer.

