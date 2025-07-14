Yamanashi Chuo Bank to Dispose Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8360) ) has issued an announcement.

The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. has announced a resolution to dispose of 17,200 treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration for its directors and executive officers. This move aims to align the interests of the bank’s leadership with shareholders by tying compensation to stock performance, thereby motivating an increase in corporate value.

The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. It is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on providing financial solutions to its clients in Japan.

