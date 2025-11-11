Yalla Group Reports Modest Growth in Q3 2025

Yalla Group Limited ( (YALA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Yalla Group Limited presented to its investors.

Yalla Group Limited is a leading online social networking and gaming company based in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), known for its voice-centric chat platform and popular gaming applications tailored to regional preferences.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Yalla Group Limited announced a modest increase in revenues to $89.6 million, marking a 0.8% rise from the same period in 2024. The company also reported a net income of $40.7 million, reflecting a 3.9% growth year-over-year.

Key financial highlights include a significant rise in average monthly active users by 8.1% to 43.4 million, although the number of paying users saw a decline of 9.7% to 11.4 million. The company managed to reduce its total costs and expenses by 1.0%, with notable decreases in cost of revenues and general administrative expenses, while investing more in technology and product development.

Looking forward, Yalla Group Limited remains focused on expanding its gaming portfolio and enhancing user engagement. The company is optimistic about its upcoming game launches and continues to prioritize shareholder returns through its ongoing share repurchase program, aiming to deliver sustainable value.

Overall, Yalla Group Limited is committed to leveraging its technological advancements and regional expertise to strengthen its position as a leading platform for social networking and entertainment in the MENA region.

