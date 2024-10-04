Yakuodo Holdings Reports Mixed Mid-Year Financials

Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:7679) has released an update.

Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 7.3% increase in net sales but a decrease in both operating and ordinary profits for the six months ended August 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners increased slightly by 3.1%, and a dividend forecast of 27 yen per share was announced for the fiscal year ending February 2025. Despite the mixed results, the company’s total assets grew, and they are planning a financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts.

For further insights into JP:7679 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.