Yadea Group Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1585) has released an update.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 23, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and to consider declaring an interim dividend. The meeting will address other business matters as well. This update is crucial for shareholders and potential investors to gauge the company’s financial health and direction.

For further insights into HK:1585 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.