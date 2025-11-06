Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Berkshire Hathaway B Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yacktman Asset Management LP, managed by Donald Yacktman, recently executed a significant transaction involving Berkshire Hathaway B (($BRK.B)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 6,511 shares.

Spark’s Take on BRK.B Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BRK.B is a Neutral.

Berkshire Hathaway B’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, which is the most significant factor. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which negatively impacts the score. The valuation is reasonable, but the lack of a dividend yield is a downside for income investors. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors did not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on BRK.B stock, click here.

More about Berkshire Hathaway B

YTD Price Performance: 8.10%

Average Trading Volume: 4,334,586

Current Market Cap: $1051.9B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue