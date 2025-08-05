Y-Mabs Therapeutics Announces Merger with SERB Pharmaceuticals

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 4, 2025, Y-mAbs Therapeutics entered into a merger agreement with SERB Pharmaceuticals, under which SERB will acquire Y-mAbs in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $412 million. The acquisition, which offers a 105% premium on Y-mAbs’ closing share price, aims to expand SERB’s rare oncology portfolio and enhance its presence in the U.S. market. The transaction, expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2025, was unanimously approved by Y-mAbs’ Board of Directors and involves a tender offer for all outstanding shares at $8.60 per share. This strategic move is anticipated to leverage SERB’s global footprint and expertise to further the reach of DANYELZA and support Y-mAbs’ ongoing development efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (YMAB) stock is a Buy with a $26.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on YMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YMAB is a Neutral.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics faces significant challenges with profitability and cash flow despite revenue growth. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation is not compelling due to negative earnings. While the earnings call presented some positive developments, the strategic realignment must address key challenges to improve the outlook.

More about Y-Mabs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for cancer treatment. Its primary product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), is the first FDA-approved treatment for relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 198,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $205.2M

