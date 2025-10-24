XYMAX REIT Announces Second Capital Reduction and Redemption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

XYMAX REIT Investment Corp. ( (JP:3488) ) has provided an announcement.

XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation announced a second reduction of preferred capital and redemption of preferred investment securities related to the TMK Hirakata Retail Facility Development. This decision follows a surplus generated from a consumption tax refund, allowing for the redemption of 216 out of 353 units of securities. The impact on the company’s operating results for the fiscal periods ending in February and August 2026 is expected to be minor, with no changes to the previously announced forecasts.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3488) stock is a Buy with a Yen123766.00 price target.

XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation operates within the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing and investing in real estate assets. The company is involved in acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of properties, with a particular emphasis on retail facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen29.73B

